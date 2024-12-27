Previous
Dottie the Doormat (Poem) by ladymagpie
Dottie the Doormat (Poem)

Dottie the Doormat has found a new home
After arriving in Santa Claus Sleigh
It sits there and watches the news on TV
Then snoozes for the rest of the day

Dottie so easy to look after each week
As she lays there and never moves far
She’s dressed for cold weather in that woolly hat
And a jumper that covers her bra

Feeding her has become very cheap
As she collects her own tasty mud
Her body is covered in sticky out bristles
And you can give her a brisk shoe rub

So, there you go, Dottie’s my new friend
She’ll be looked after for the rest of her life
We both have the same problem, with stumpy short legs
So long walkies will be a real strife.

27th December 2024

Pat Knowles ace
Lucky you & lucky Dottie but don’t be standing on her Heather!
December 27th, 2024  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@happypat Oh I wouldn't do that Pat.
December 27th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@ladymagpie 🤣👏🏻👏🏻
December 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
My kind of dog. Easy to keep.
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The best kind of Doggie , Heather, - no feeding , no walking , and no poo bags needed !
December 28th, 2024  
