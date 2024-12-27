Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2022
Dottie the Doormat (Poem)
Dottie the Doormat has found a new home
After arriving in Santa Claus Sleigh
It sits there and watches the news on TV
Then snoozes for the rest of the day
Dottie so easy to look after each week
As she lays there and never moves far
She’s dressed for cold weather in that woolly hat
And a jumper that covers her bra
Feeding her has become very cheap
As she collects her own tasty mud
Her body is covered in sticky out bristles
And you can give her a brisk shoe rub
So, there you go, Dottie’s my new friend
She’ll be looked after for the rest of her life
We both have the same problem, with stumpy short legs
So long walkies will be a real strife.
Keep smiling
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2061
photos
50
followers
54
following
553% complete
View this month »
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
27th December 2024 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
mat
Pat Knowles
ace
Lucky you & lucky Dottie but don’t be standing on her Heather!
December 27th, 2024
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
@happypat
Oh I wouldn't do that Pat.
December 27th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@ladymagpie
🤣👏🏻👏🏻
December 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
My kind of dog. Easy to keep.
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The best kind of Doggie , Heather, - no feeding , no walking , and no poo bags needed !
December 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close