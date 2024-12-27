Dottie the Doormat (Poem)

Dottie the Doormat has found a new home

After arriving in Santa Claus Sleigh

It sits there and watches the news on TV

Then snoozes for the rest of the day



Dottie so easy to look after each week

As she lays there and never moves far

She’s dressed for cold weather in that woolly hat

And a jumper that covers her bra



Feeding her has become very cheap

As she collects her own tasty mud

Her body is covered in sticky out bristles

And you can give her a brisk shoe rub



So, there you go, Dottie’s my new friend

She’ll be looked after for the rest of her life

We both have the same problem, with stumpy short legs

So long walkies will be a real strife.



