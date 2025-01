View near my home

There are two reasons why I have posted this picture today. Firstly, so you can see what a nice place I live, as this is a view just 500 yards from my home.



Secondly to let my 365project friends know that I'm still alive and ticking along, even though I don't get out very often these days. What happened to my favourite days walking in the Cotswold countryside, I really miss it.



Keep smiling.