Previous
Photo 2024
A Bit of a Strain
Now this is an unusual silver item that fell through my letterbox. You would think this was a soup ladle, but it's very small and only 4 inches long.
Made in London 1928, but the question here is, what was it for, have you any ideas. My brain is hurting, in fact it's a bit of a strain thinking about it.
Keep smiling.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2063
photos
51
followers
54
following
554% complete
View this month »
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
with
,
ladle
,
strainer.
Jo
ace
Some form of tea strainer??
January 26th, 2025
