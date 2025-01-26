Previous
A Bit of a Strain by ladymagpie
A Bit of a Strain

Now this is an unusual silver item that fell through my letterbox. You would think this was a soup ladle, but it's very small and only 4 inches long.

Made in London 1928, but the question here is, what was it for, have you any ideas. My brain is hurting, in fact it's a bit of a strain thinking about it.

Keep smiling.
Jo ace
Some form of tea strainer??
January 26th, 2025  
