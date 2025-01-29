I Need to Spend a Penny

I suddenly remembered that I had a very large whisky bottle, one that you would fined hanging up behind the bar in the local pub, and they would serve you a small glass of the lovely stuff.



It was hidden in the corner of my lounge and I then remembered that back in 1990's I used to put any penny I had into it. I had a job to lift the bottle up and tip the coins out into a container, wow how am I going to use all these? It brought to my mind the saying that most British people tend to say, "I need to spend a penny".



So where does that phrase "I need to spend a penny" come from, well it's a polite old-fashioned British phrase that means "I need to urinate". It's used to avoid saying the word directly because it wasn't very nice.



The phrase originated in the 1850s when public toilets were operated by coin-operated locks. Although public toilets are usually free or cost more than a penny today, the phrase is still used.



There is one thing for certain, I may have hundreds of pennies, but there isn't enough to buy a nice bottle of whisky today.



Keep smiling, and spending a penny.