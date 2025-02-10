Just Another Twitch.

Oh dear! it happened again, watching an auction on line my index finger had one of those funny twitches and I had accidently bought this old coin (Cough).



Luckily it was in a town in Cornwall just where my favourite Niece lives, so she was able to collect it for me, how fortunate is that. (Cough)



It's a silver shilling from the reign of George 11 and is dated 1745, but what a historic story they have. Look closely at the bottom right corner, under the head and you will see the word LIMA, so why is that on a coin.



1745-46 LIMA pieces were struck from a large hoard of silver captured from the Spanish by Admiral Anson's squadron operating in the Pacific Ocean. The word "Lima" engraved under the bust is a reference to the fact that the Spanish silver was being shipped from Lima, Peru back to Spain when it was intercepted by Anson. So, we pinched the silver from the Spaniards.



Remind me to put my boxing gloves on next time I'm following an auction. Keep smiling.

