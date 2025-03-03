I Might be a Little Daff. (Poem)

The sun is shining brightly, upon my little home

Winter starts to move away, it chilled me to the bone

My gardens breaking out in flower, it’s very nice to see

More colour than the winter gloom, and a welcome to a bee.



These daffodils might be small, but are a pretty sight,

They welcome people to my door, a really good delight

What comes next, I hear you ask, will tulips break the soil

Or bluebells in my nearby wood, the walk is worth the toil.



Doors are open to the world, the air feels cool and nice

I’m happy sitting on my bench, deep breaths once or twice

Walkers pass my gate and smile; their dog’s tails happy wagging

Come on weather no more rain, or my daffs will do some sagging.



Keep Smiling.