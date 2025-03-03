I Might be a Little Daff. (Poem)

The sun is shining brightly, upon my little home
Winter starts to move away, it chilled me to the bone
My gardens breaking out in flower, it’s very nice to see
More colour than the winter gloom, and a welcome to a bee.
These daffodils might be small, but are a pretty sight,
They welcome people to my door, a really good delight
What comes next, I hear you ask, will tulips break the soil
Or bluebells in my nearby wood, the walk is worth the toil.
Doors are open to the world, the air feels cool and nice
I’m happy sitting on my bench, deep breaths once or twice
Walkers pass my gate and smile; their dog’s tails happy wagging
Come on weather no more rain, or my daffs will do some sagging.