Someone Grabbed my Bush

Now don't be naughty with my wording, but I had a very large acer bush that had taken over my front garden. I couldn't sit outside and annoy people walking by, or chatting to the local neighbours when they stop and pass the day away.



My elderly Brother came round with pruners, saws and a battery chain saw and removed it down as you can see. I now need to remove all the left-over material down so far that I can put a spare slab to cover it up.



It has taken me a couple of days to cut up the branches, but at least it’s looking neat and tidy this morning. As for MY bush, never felt a thing.



Keep smiling.