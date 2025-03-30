It's the Bee's Knees (Poem)

The sun is shining, the skies are blue

I have this little bee for you.

It comes and goes throughout the day

Filling holes with nectar and clay



It’s left its eggs at the very bottom

Let’s hope they last, and don’t go rotten

Another life is what is planned

A cooler Winter would be grand



In the Spring we watch with glee

A baby bee will arrive, you’ll see

It eats the nectar, and clambers out

Starting its life, big and stout.



So come on all, build some homes

Little tubes, and wooden cones

The bees will love it, and I’m sure

The bees knees will love it more.



Keep smiling.