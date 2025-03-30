Sign up
Photo 2029
It's the Bee's Knees (Poem)
The sun is shining, the skies are blue
I have this little bee for you.
It comes and goes throughout the day
Filling holes with nectar and clay
It’s left its eggs at the very bottom
Let’s hope they last, and don’t go rotten
Another life is what is planned
A cooler Winter would be grand
In the Spring we watch with glee
A baby bee will arrive, you’ll see
It eats the nectar, and clambers out
Starting its life, big and stout.
So come on all, build some homes
Little tubes, and wooden cones
The bees will love it, and I’m sure
The bees knees will love it more.
Keep smiling.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
bee
bee
Jackie Snider
Really great photo!
March 30th, 2025
