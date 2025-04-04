Dandy Lion (poem}

I am a Dandy Lion, I roar throughout the day
I live among the pathing stones, my roots within the clay
There’s nothing else near to me, perhaps some other weeds
We try to hide behind the pots, to scatter all our seeds
Nobody likes a Dandy Lion, gardeners pull our roots
We hang around all the time, digging in our boots
Soon be time to change our looks, into a fluffy moon
Kiddies will grab hold of us, and blow until we boom
More Dandy Lions will take to life, seeds not easily found
Until it’s time to grow again, all gardens we are bound
It’s time to anger the gardeners again, we spoil their pretty grass
Popping up to roar at them, and watch them growl and gasp