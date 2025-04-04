Dandy Lion (poem}

I am a Dandy Lion, I roar throughout the day

I live among the pathing stones, my roots within the clay

There’s nothing else near to me, perhaps some other weeds

We try to hide behind the pots, to scatter all our seeds



Nobody likes a Dandy Lion, gardeners pull our roots

We hang around all the time, digging in our boots

Soon be time to change our looks, into a fluffy moon

Kiddies will grab hold of us, and blow until we boom



More Dandy Lions will take to life, seeds not easily found

Until it’s time to grow again, all gardens we are bound

It’s time to anger the gardeners again, we spoil their pretty grass

Popping up to roar at them, and watch them growl and gasp



Keep smiling.

