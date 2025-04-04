Previous
Dandy Lion (poem} by ladymagpie
Photo 2030

Dandy Lion (poem}

I am a Dandy Lion, I roar throughout the day
I live among the pathing stones, my roots within the clay
There’s nothing else near to me, perhaps some other weeds
We try to hide behind the pots, to scatter all our seeds

Nobody likes a Dandy Lion, gardeners pull our roots
We hang around all the time, digging in our boots
Soon be time to change our looks, into a fluffy moon
Kiddies will grab hold of us, and blow until we boom

More Dandy Lions will take to life, seeds not easily found
Until it’s time to grow again, all gardens we are bound
It’s time to anger the gardeners again, we spoil their pretty grass
Popping up to roar at them, and watch them growl and gasp

Keep smiling.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So he is plaguing you as well !! a lovely capture of this bright invader !
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact