No Room at the Inn

Well, it might be Easter Monday but I've used a Christmas saying for my picture title today. Mary and Joseph had problems finding somewhere for the birth of Jesus, well the solitary bees will be having problems finding space in my insect Bed and Breakfast Inn.



You will notice that the central area is nearly full with eggs, nectar and filled in with earth. This is due to the fine sunny weather we have had lately, enjoyed by all of us here. Look forward to the emerging young bees next Spring.



I'm buzzing so enjoy.