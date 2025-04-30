Previous
A Dangerous Plant (Poem) by ladymagpie
A Dangerous Plant (Poem)

I wandered lonely as a cow, upon our Cotswold Hill
Until I came across this flower, oh it might make me ill
What it was I did not know, then saw a big cow fall
Onto the grass she rolled around, like a very large beach ball

Looking round the common land, cows were on the floor
Struggling to get up again, their legs were looking sore
It has to be this dangerous flower, that cause the cows to drop
I needed to rush back home again, and help these cow falls stop

I searched the internet seriously, looking at wild plants
I need to see what’s happening, to all the cows that pant
It might be pretty above the land; it’s yellow flower so flip
Here’s the answer to these falls, the plant is called - COWSLIP.

Keep smiling.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Ha!... fun poem lovely capture
April 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the poem and the great shot to go with it :-)
April 30th, 2025  
