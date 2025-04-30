A Dangerous Plant (Poem)

I wandered lonely as a cow, upon our Cotswold Hill

Until I came across this flower, oh it might make me ill

What it was I did not know, then saw a big cow fall

Onto the grass she rolled around, like a very large beach ball



Looking round the common land, cows were on the floor

Struggling to get up again, their legs were looking sore

It has to be this dangerous flower, that cause the cows to drop

I needed to rush back home again, and help these cow falls stop



I searched the internet seriously, looking at wild plants

I need to see what’s happening, to all the cows that pant

It might be pretty above the land; it’s yellow flower so flip

Here’s the answer to these falls, the plant is called - COWSLIP.



Keep smiling.