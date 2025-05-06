Previous
An Animal Story. by ladymagpie
An Animal Story.

I had to go to my local pet shop today to get some more bird seed, they are very hungry at the moment. Whilst there I spotted this lovely little hamster and remembered an interesting story.

If it dies, I won't say if you kill it, the best thing to do is put it in a saucepan over a hot flame. Cook it until it turns into a sticky substance, similar to marmalade or jam, let it cool before going outside and spreading the substance over the edge of your borders and wait a few days.

Suddenly you will see some lovely colourful flowers breaking out, wonderful. The reason being, you always get tulips from hamster jam. When it's Spring again, I'll sing again tulips ---------. Enjoy
6th May 2025

