Previous
I Will Stand Tall. by ladymagpie
Photo 2034

I Will Stand Tall.

I might only be a little sparrow, but I will stand tall to protect my food. I'm not frightened of the starlings, crows, pigeons or even Woody woodpecker.

Picture taken from my settee this afternoon, so what does standing tall mean? “To act in a proud and confident way”, oh and this little sparrow flew a mile as soon as Woody appeared.

Enjoy
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks a perky little fellow , doesn't he ! fav
May 12th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I guess he's all bluff. A lovely image though and I like your little story. Fav.
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact