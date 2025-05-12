Sign up
Previous
Photo 2034
I Will Stand Tall.
I might only be a little sparrow, but I will stand tall to protect my food. I'm not frightened of the starlings, crows, pigeons or even Woody woodpecker.
Picture taken from my settee this afternoon, so what does standing tall mean? “To act in a proud and confident way”, oh and this little sparrow flew a mile as soon as Woody appeared.
Enjoy
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
12th May 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks a perky little fellow , doesn't he ! fav
May 12th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I guess he's all bluff. A lovely image though and I like your little story. Fav.
May 12th, 2025
