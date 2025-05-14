Previous
Upstairs. Downstairs by ladymagpie
Upstairs. Downstairs

It's a bit hot outside for me at the moment, so I'm still sat in my armchair taking pictures through my window.

I have many goldfinches visiting daily, sometimes waiting for a place to be free. The most at once has been 8. I just think they are so pretty.

Enjoy.
Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Elyse Klemchuk
Such beautiful birds!
May 14th, 2025  
