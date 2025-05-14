Sign up
Previous
Photo 2036
Upstairs. Downstairs
It's a bit hot outside for me at the moment, so I'm still sat in my armchair taking pictures through my window.
I have many goldfinches visiting daily, sometimes waiting for a place to be free. The most at once has been 8. I just think they are so pretty.
Enjoy.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
1
0
Lady Magpie (Heat...
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
13th May 2025 12:28pm
Tags
birds
Elyse Klemchuk
Such beautiful birds!
May 14th, 2025
