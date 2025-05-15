Sign up
Previous
Photo 2037
I Need my Nails Cut
Is there a chiropodist down there, I'm getting desperate to have my nails cut. Mr. Wood Pigeon was hopping around with his claws getting in the way as he stood on my front garden fence.
I know exactly what his problems are, I haven't been able to reach my toes for years, perhaps it's time for me to start looking myself.
Enjoy.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
2
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2076
photos
50
followers
54
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 15th, 2025
carol white
ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
May 15th, 2025
