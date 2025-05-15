Previous
I Need my Nails Cut by ladymagpie
Photo 2037

I Need my Nails Cut

Is there a chiropodist down there, I'm getting desperate to have my nails cut. Mr. Wood Pigeon was hopping around with his claws getting in the way as he stood on my front garden fence.

I know exactly what his problems are, I haven't been able to reach my toes for years, perhaps it's time for me to start looking myself.

Enjoy.
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 15th, 2025  
carol white ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
May 15th, 2025  
