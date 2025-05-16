Previous
Get me to the Church on Time. by ladymagpie
Photo 2038

Get me to the Church on Time.

I have one of my own geocaches in the area near to this church, and yesterday I had to go and place a new container as the previous one had been damaged.

The weather and this sunshine made the picture beautiful, so just couldn't resist taking this capture. Our English churches may be so old but they are lovely.

Enjoy.
16th May 2025

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Photo Details

