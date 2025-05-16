Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2038
Get me to the Church on Time.
I have one of my own geocaches in the area near to this church, and yesterday I had to go and place a new container as the previous one had been damaged.
The weather and this sunshine made the picture beautiful, so just couldn't resist taking this capture. Our English churches may be so old but they are lovely.
Enjoy.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2077
photos
50
followers
54
following
558% complete
View this month »
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close