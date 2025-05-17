Sign up
Photo 2039
Just Say it with Flowers
The local weather has brought out some lovely flowers and my neighbours new flower boarder is a picture of beauty. These are some lovely Bearded Iris's, large flowers that are just magnificent. I think the frog is basking in glory as well.
Enjoy.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Lady Magpie
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Tags
flowers
