I Must Suck-Seed (Poem)

Mrs Blackbird on the ground

Searching food from all around

Lots of seeds that birds have dropped

From the feeders, that they cropped.



She’s in the shade beneath the weeds

Moving stones that’s hide’s the seeds

A pigeon’s close but is no worry

They share the ground, just no hurry.



Back to the nest, she must fly

Her babies waiting near the sky

Mr. Blackbird sits on guard

Yes, Feeding the family is so hard.



