Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2040
I Must Suck-Seed (Poem)
Mrs Blackbird on the ground
Searching food from all around
Lots of seeds that birds have dropped
From the feeders, that they cropped.
She’s in the shade beneath the weeds
Moving stones that’s hide’s the seeds
A pigeon’s close but is no worry
They share the ground, just no hurry.
Back to the nest, she must fly
Her babies waiting near the sky
Mr. Blackbird sits on guard
Yes, Feeding the family is so hard.
Enjoy.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2079
photos
50
followers
54
following
558% complete
View this month »
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close