I Must Suck-Seed (Poem) by ladymagpie
Mrs Blackbird on the ground
Searching food from all around
Lots of seeds that birds have dropped
From the feeders, that they cropped.

She’s in the shade beneath the weeds
Moving stones that’s hide’s the seeds
A pigeon’s close but is no worry
They share the ground, just no hurry.

Back to the nest, she must fly
Her babies waiting near the sky
Mr. Blackbird sits on guard
Yes, Feeding the family is so hard.

