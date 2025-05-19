Sign up
Photo 2041
Photo 2041
You're no Darling, Starling
These are the plague of my bird feeder life and cause many problems with the other birds. I must admit they are quite nice and colourful on their own, but often come down in flocks of over six or more.
Enjoy
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
1
Lady Magpie
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2080
photos
50
followers
54
following
559% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
19th May 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
