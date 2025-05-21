Previous
Tree - Mendous by ladymagpie
Tree - Mendous

This is a tremendous old tree in the park next to yesterday's fence capture. Standing alone with black sheep roaming around it. Have you any black sheep in your family, I have,

21st May 2025 21st May 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Diana ace
Gorgeous! Yes, we have quite a few black sheep in our family 🤣
May 21st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Looks like a postcard!!
May 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
May 21st, 2025  
