Many Years of Childhood Memories. (A Story)

Yes, I'm an oldie, but the advantage is I have many memories to cherish. You can see a hill in the centre with a large wood as a topping, this is Doverow Hill.



It was my childhood playground of the 50's & 60's, and such a wonderful place to play. The wood had an old overgrown quarry in it and as kids we played hide and seek, or became Robin Hood and his merry men.



In Winter those slopes covered in snow and we would spend all day on our home built wooden sledges rushing down under dangerous barbwire fences before falling off at the bottom covered in snow.



We were children and behaved as children with our best friends, no mobile phones or electrical devices, just pure pleasure.



Happy Days