It's Really Magnetic (Story)

I haven't been able to get out today, so after yesterday's childhood memories, I thought let’s look at my working memories and link this strange capture.



I used to be a Quality Manager for a big engineering company, and I used to visit some of our suppliers to make sure the items were many from the correct technical materials and witness the testing of the Equipment.



I visited several American states across the great pond including Houston-Texas, Little Rock-Arkansas, Charlotte-North Carolina, not forgetting Calgary in Canada. For some reason I always bought a fridge magnet.



Many trips around Europe, included Munich-Germany, Vienna-Austria and Marseille in the south of France. More fridge magnets were added along with my son bring me some from his holidays.



As for the faces at the top, well every morning I used to put how I was feeling at the top, cool isn't it, well the fridges is.



Do you have the same magnetic stories. Enjoy