Leaf it Alone. by ladymagpie
Leaf it Alone.

Still not able to get out and about today, old age takes over. So here is a capture from my patio thanks to my big Brother who bought me this tub last October for my birthday.

The plants are lovely and I just like all the textures on the leaves; no flowers and they don't need to much work. So, I just LEAF them alone.

24th May 2025 24th May 25

Lady Magpie

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
