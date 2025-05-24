Sign up
Photo 2046
Leaf it Alone.
Still not able to get out and about today, old age takes over. So here is a capture from my patio thanks to my big Brother who bought me this tub last October for my birthday.
The plants are lovely and I just like all the textures on the leaves; no flowers and they don't need to much work. So, I just LEAF them alone.
Enjoy.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Tags
plants
