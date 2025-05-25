Sign up
Previous
Photo 2047
I've Gone to the Dogs.
Well not actually, but I have decided to share my food with these dogs. I always use a beaded lap tray for my main meals and unfortunately my old one has fallen apart.
It was time to get a new one, so this arrived this week and as I love dogs it had to be this one. They may not be able to get at my food, but I will WOOF it down with pleasure.
Yes, I'm barking mad as well.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
0
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2086
photos
52
followers
55
following
560% complete
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
25th May 2025 9:42am
Tags
dogs
judith deacon
Oh Yes!!!
May 25th, 2025
