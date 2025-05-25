Previous
I've Gone to the Dogs. by ladymagpie
I've Gone to the Dogs.

Well not actually, but I have decided to share my food with these dogs. I always use a beaded lap tray for my main meals and unfortunately my old one has fallen apart.

It was time to get a new one, so this arrived this week and as I love dogs it had to be this one. They may not be able to get at my food, but I will WOOF it down with pleasure.

Yes, I'm barking mad as well.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
judith deacon
Oh Yes!!!
May 25th, 2025  
