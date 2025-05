Squirrel Attemps Pole Dancing

Yes, it's my bird food thieving squirrel again and this is where he went after I spotted him on the feeders. Leaving the feeders he walked along my front garden railings and climbed the telegraph pole that’s by my front gate.



After spinning round and round the pole several times, he sat on this top metal foot step and realised he had to come back down to escape me. He finally made a run for it, crossing the village street and headed for the woods in the distance.



NO! I'm not going to employ it as a pole dancer.



Enjoy.