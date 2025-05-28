The Great Escape.

I expect we all have seen the WW2 films about prisoners of war making fantastic escapes from their captures. Well, several years ago I plated lavender in this tall Victorian pot, but it didn't take long for it to make it's escape from captivity.



It moved onto a thin gravel area around my patio and went from strength to strength over the next few years while I turned a blind eye.



I thought my backdoor guard dog, "Dolly the Dachshund", on the right was stopping it, but as you can see it turned its head away and barked, "Lavender is not to be sniffed at".



I do love lavender, enjoy.