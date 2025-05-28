Previous
The Great Escape. by ladymagpie
Photo 2050

The Great Escape.

I expect we all have seen the WW2 films about prisoners of war making fantastic escapes from their captures. Well, several years ago I plated lavender in this tall Victorian pot, but it didn't take long for it to make it's escape from captivity.

It moved onto a thin gravel area around my patio and went from strength to strength over the next few years while I turned a blind eye.

I thought my backdoor guard dog, "Dolly the Dachshund", on the right was stopping it, but as you can see it turned its head away and barked, "Lavender is not to be sniffed at".

I do love lavender, enjoy.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It does grow like wildfire doesn't it. I do love lavender and grow it in our garden but eventually when we have 40 degree c days sometimes in summer it scotches and dies. Still good white it lasts though
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact