Photo 2051
Blue Tit 1, Starling 0.
If this had been a football match the starling never had a chance to win. It had been poking around for ages when in flew the blue tit and after to stabs flew back to its nest with the reward.
Made me smile as the starlings are a real pain, being so noisy and aggressive, a bit like the Cheltenham Town supporters when they visit my Forest Green Rovers Football Club - I was joking, honest.
Keep smiling.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
29th May 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
