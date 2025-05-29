Previous
Blue Tit 1, Starling 0. by ladymagpie
Photo 2051

Blue Tit 1, Starling 0.

If this had been a football match the starling never had a chance to win. It had been poking around for ages when in flew the blue tit and after to stabs flew back to its nest with the reward.

Made me smile as the starlings are a real pain, being so noisy and aggressive, a bit like the Cheltenham Town supporters when they visit my Forest Green Rovers Football Club - I was joking, honest.

Keep smiling.
