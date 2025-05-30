Council Mow the Street

There I was, sat on my bench in my front garden, and I saw this large council lawn mower going up the main street, then 5 minutes later it came back down again.



That's different I thought, the council now mow the street instead of the village greens. Well, that must save time and money collecting all the old cut grass, and they don't have to take it to the waste area. Can I have my Council Tax reduced now?



Just for the true fact, he was moving between two grass areas in the village, keep smiling.

