Lavender Blue. (Dilly, Dilly) by ladymagpie
Lavender Blue. (Dilly, Dilly)

Just a very close up capture of the lavender flower. Who can remember the 17th century folk song and nursery rhyme, "Lavinder Blue", this should get you singing. Enjoy.

Lavender's blue, dilly dilly, lavender's green,
When I am king, dilly dilly, you shall be queen:
Who told you so, dilly dilly, who told you so?
'Twas mine own heart, dilly dilly, that told me so.

Call up your men, dilly dilly, set them to work,
Some with a rake, dilly dilly, some with a fork;
Some to make hay, dilly dilly, some to thresh corn,
Whilst you and I, dilly dilly, keep ourselves warm.

If you should die, dilly dilly, as it may hap,
You shall be buried, dilly dilly, under the tap;
Who told you so, dilly dilly, pray tell me why?
That you might drink, dilly dilly, when you are dry.
31st May 2025

