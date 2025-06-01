Seven and Severn.

Now I'm going to be open here, firstly today I am 77 years, 7 months and 7 days old. Secondly all my life my lucky number has always been number 7. Thirdly going back to the late 50's and early 60's, my favourite TV programme was 77 Sunset Trip, where the main character was someone called Kookie, not the same spelling as me but that was my nickname at school and in the services.



So, what has this got to do with my capture today: Well the other day I popped up to the hilltop that looks over my village, in my car I will add, to get this view of the River Severn with the Forest of Dean on the other bank and South Wales to the left.



There you have it, the number SEVEN and a river SEVERN is with me, it's such a nice place to live I might be called it my SEVENTH HEAVEN.



Enjoy.