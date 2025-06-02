Previous
Such an Easy Capture by ladymagpie
Photo 2055

Such an Easy Capture

This has to be the easiest picture or capture I have ever taken. The right size, colour, focus and position, but let's first find out how I got it so right.

My big Brother who lives just down the road from me is celebrating his Diamond Wedding Anniversary, 60 years of marriage and so his wife deserves a medal. Well not really as they have been childhood sweethearts from the same street many years before the 60 years. He brought this around for me to enjoy, yummy.

So why am I saying this is the easiest capture I've ever taken, well it's obviously due to the famous phrase, "It's just a piece of cake", meaning so easy to do.

Enjoy.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
563% complete

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
Excellent, I couldn't have gotten my camera out fast enough.
June 2nd, 2025  
