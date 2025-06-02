Such an Easy Capture

This has to be the easiest picture or capture I have ever taken. The right size, colour, focus and position, but let's first find out how I got it so right.



My big Brother who lives just down the road from me is celebrating his Diamond Wedding Anniversary, 60 years of marriage and so his wife deserves a medal. Well not really as they have been childhood sweethearts from the same street many years before the 60 years. He brought this around for me to enjoy, yummy.



So why am I saying this is the easiest capture I've ever taken, well it's obviously due to the famous phrase, "It's just a piece of cake", meaning so easy to do.



Enjoy.