The Edge of the Cotswolds (Story)

Again, this is taken from high ground above my village, it’s a lovely view from the very edge of the Cotswold Hills. You will notice a large hill in the centre, this is Cam Longdown, and I have only managed to climb it twice.



The second time was on a very hot day and when I reach the top, I collapsed exhausted on a bank to get my breath back. After a short period, I was ready to continue but felt a bit itchy and looked down at the bank I was sat on. It wasn’t an ordinary bank but a massive ants nest and there were thousands of ants everywhere.



I hope nobody noticed me dive behind a tree to drop my jeans and remove all the ants in my pants, I also wondered if a good fart would remove any internal problems I might have had. (Sorry to be so rude).



Enjoy.