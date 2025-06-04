Blackbird Sings on TV.

Oh alright, I left a word out in the title, but it sounded better. It should have said "Blackbird Sings on TV Aerial", but I'm naughty.



The one thing I love about living in the countryside it’s the birds singing, especially the dawn chorus which is currently at 4.30am. I never miss it and afterwards watch the news for 5 minutes on my bedroom TV, then back to sleep.



I also like to pop outside late in the evening, this was at 9pm, where this male blackbird sings its heart out to me from my neighbours TV aerial, I could listen for hours. I suppose if it wants to be on TV it could go onto the current BBC programme Springwatch.



Enjoy