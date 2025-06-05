The Windy Tree

This has to be my last capture from the high ground above my village, but at least it's about a tree that has helped me with my photography for years.



There is almost a sheer drop the other side of this tree, down into the valley. When the wind blows up the Severn Valley it then blows up the sloop towards you and I have to wedge myself between the 2 small trunks to try and keep still. I still have to hold the camera one handed whilst using the other to hold my hat.



The problem don't stop there, I then have to unwedge myself from the tree, or call for help from passing hikers on the Cotswold Way path, it would take a few to release me.



Enjoy.