The Power of Flower.

I stood out on my patio last night to get some fresh air and looked at the potted plants that I had capture the other day. I thought it was just a leafy plant that I had captured and was surprised to see these blossoms breaking out on the Hebe plant.



I'm not the best of gardeners, so to see how beautiful they were almost gave me the HEEBIE JEEBIES, sorry, couldn't resist the play on words there. There are plenty more bursting through and I hope you like them.



Enjoy.