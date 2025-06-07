Previous
Look after your Tits. by ladymagpie
Photo 2060

Now they say you must look after your tits, but don't take me wrong, we are talking Blue Tits, Great Tits, Coal Tit's etc.

They say that our smaller garden birds have reduced in reason seasons, being taken over by the larger birds. So, give them plenty of food and love like I do.

Enjoy.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Lady Magpie

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot Heather, I see very little of the Tits at this time of the year !
June 7th, 2025  
