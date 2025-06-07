Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2060
Look after your Tits.
Now they say you must look after your tits, but don't take me wrong, we are talking Blue Tits, Great Tits, Coal Tit's etc.
They say that our smaller garden birds have reduced in reason seasons, being taken over by the larger birds. So, give them plenty of food and love like I do.
Enjoy.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2099
photos
51
followers
54
following
564% complete
View this month »
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
7th June 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot Heather, I see very little of the Tits at this time of the year !
June 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close