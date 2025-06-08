Sign up
Previous
Photo 2061
The Garden Vacuum Cleaner
I think that most people should have a garden vacuum cleaner like mine. He's very useful and spends most of the day cleaning my front garden where the bird feeders are, I have named him Hover after another vacuum cleaner I have.
Enjoy.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
0
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2100
photos
51
followers
54
following
564% complete
View this month »
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
Tags
birds
Pat Knowles
ace
The best sort of vacuum cleaner.
June 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes a great vacuum cleaner but alas , tramples on everything regardless !!
June 8th, 2025
