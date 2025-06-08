Previous
The Garden Vacuum Cleaner by ladymagpie
The Garden Vacuum Cleaner

I think that most people should have a garden vacuum cleaner like mine. He's very useful and spends most of the day cleaning my front garden where the bird feeders are, I have named him Hover after another vacuum cleaner I have.

8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Pat Knowles ace
The best sort of vacuum cleaner.
June 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes a great vacuum cleaner but alas , tramples on everything regardless !!
June 8th, 2025  
