A Silly Bee (Poem)

A might be just a silly B, but I’m better than an A
I try to climb the insect league, and make it to a J
These letters make my brain to ache, my head is all a fuzz
If I can climb just one more place, my life will be a buzz
I land upon all these flowers, to earn an extra point
The nectar that I try to eat, is much better than a joint
I take it back to my hive, to leave it with the Queen
But all she does is buzz at me, hey, where have you been?
So, let’s keep going back and forth, to climb my family tree
Perhaps today I’ll make that climb, and reach the letter C
Another flight to this plant, the patio’s in my head
If I bring a big lump back, it might take me to a Z.