A Silly Bee (Poem)

A might be just a silly B, but I’m better than an A

I try to climb the insect league, and make it to a J

These letters make my brain to ache, my head is all a fuzz

If I can climb just one more place, my life will be a buzz



I land upon all these flowers, to earn an extra point

The nectar that I try to eat, is much better than a joint

I take it back to my hive, to leave it with the Queen

But all she does is buzz at me, hey, where have you been?



So, let’s keep going back and forth, to climb my family tree

Perhaps today I’ll make that climb, and reach the letter C

Another flight to this plant, the patio’s in my head

If I bring a big lump back, it might take me to a Z.



Enjoy