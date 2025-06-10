Hell's Bells. (Story)

This bell sits outside my back door, but it's not where it started its life. For a few years I worked for an Electrical Company, as the Office Manager, organising the PAT Testing Engineers and their visits to the customers.



PAT Testing stands for, Portable Appliance Testing, where all companies must make sure all their portable electrical equipment is safe to use, normally an annual check. My good friend, THE BOSS, decided that I was getting so many new customers around the UK, that I should have a bell in the office to ring and celebrate each new customer.



A few days after I retired, a couple of the young engineers turned up at my home and presented me with my office bell. So, Ding, Dong and Hells Bells they put it up by the back door.



Enjoy.