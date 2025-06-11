Do I Rabbit On (Poem)

I’m trying not to rabbit on, with stories and my pros
The trouble is I’m getting old, my brain’s not on its toes
I don’t get out like I should, with knapsack on my back
So found a hobby that’s good to me, a camera I can hack
I popped along to my brother’s home, just along the way
A birthday card in my hand, it’s his wife that’s going grey
I mustn’t tell you how old she is, I would really be in trouble
But looking at a maths result, take 41 and double. (oops)
I spotted these sweet bunny pair, outside the family porch
They cuddled under a little light, they didn’t need a torch
They remind me of my brother’s life, his wife by his side
Sixty years of a married life, many others they could guide.