Do I Rabbit On (Poem)

I’m trying not to rabbit on, with stories and my pros

The trouble is I’m getting old, my brain’s not on its toes

I don’t get out like I should, with knapsack on my back

So found a hobby that’s good to me, a camera I can hack



I popped along to my brother’s home, just along the way

A birthday card in my hand, it’s his wife that’s going grey

I mustn’t tell you how old she is, I would really be in trouble

But looking at a maths result, take 41 and double. (oops)



I spotted these sweet bunny pair, outside the family porch

They cuddled under a little light, they didn’t need a torch

They remind me of my brother’s life, his wife by his side

Sixty years of a married life, many others they could guide.



Enjoy