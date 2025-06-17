Begin, Join, End (Poem)

Here’s a path that many use, throughout so many years

Starting with the Christening, your family’s all-in tears

Let’s hope the name is really nice, they wouldn’t be so silly

It’s really there for all your life, please not Billy or even Jilly



The second time you walk this way, is when you join in marriage

Arriving in a luxury car, or just a horse and carriage

The best man’s there for support, or your Father to give you away

After the services you return this walk, both with a happy sway



Finally, the saddest walk, between these trees well clipped

Carried in a wooden box, or a straw one that’s been shipped

You may stay in these lovely grounds, a headstone marks the place

But many more will walk this path, to the church that has such grace.



Enjoy