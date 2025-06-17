Begin, Join, End (Poem)

Here’s a path that many use, throughout so many years
Starting with the Christening, your family’s all-in tears
Let’s hope the name is really nice, they wouldn’t be so silly
It’s really there for all your life, please not Billy or even Jilly
The second time you walk this way, is when you join in marriage
Arriving in a luxury car, or just a horse and carriage
The best man’s there for support, or your Father to give you away
After the services you return this walk, both with a happy sway
Finally, the saddest walk, between these trees well clipped
Carried in a wooden box, or a straw one that’s been shipped
You may stay in these lovely grounds, a headstone marks the place
But many more will walk this path, to the church that has such grace.