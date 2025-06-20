Nighttime Incident (Poem)

There’s been a major incident, during my nighttime sleep

The weather hasn’t helped at all, trying to sleep so deep

You toss and turn, and move the covers, it’s so very hot

The duvet has been pushed away, the pillows punched a lot



My best friend Teddy lives with me, for 35 plus years

He rests upon my bed at night, with love and sometimes tears

It’s 4.30, my duvet’s gone; a bathroom visit seems just right

Yet when I return to my bed, Teddy’s not in sight



He’s never left me in all those years, and greets me in the morn

I better have a nighttime search, and find him before it’s dawn

Suddenly I spot my friend, his arm raised back in fright

Don’t worry Teddy, sleep with me, will get through this hot night.



Enjoy