Nighttime Incident (Poem)

There’s been a major incident, during my nighttime sleep
The weather hasn’t helped at all, trying to sleep so deep
You toss and turn, and move the covers, it’s so very hot
The duvet has been pushed away, the pillows punched a lot
My best friend Teddy lives with me, for 35 plus years
He rests upon my bed at night, with love and sometimes tears
It’s 4.30, my duvet’s gone; a bathroom visit seems just right
Yet when I return to my bed, Teddy’s not in sight
He’s never left me in all those years, and greets me in the morn
I better have a nighttime search, and find him before it’s dawn
Suddenly I spot my friend, his arm raised back in fright
Don’t worry Teddy, sleep with me, will get through this hot night.