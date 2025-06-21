I'm Stumped (Story)

There are 3 siblings in my family, firstly my late Sister Mo who had a heart of gold and everyone loved her. Like myself both very overweight to the extent I told everyone that we were the same height standing up as when lying down.



Secondly my big Brother, a retired policeman who obviously is very tall and fit. As youngsters I always called him the human dustbin, as he always ate everything put in front of him and also cleared everyone’s plates at the end of a meal.



Then there was little me, and even today my big brother calls me STUMPY. I tell everyone that my father wasted all his energy producing my brother that there was nothing left for me, in fact the best part of me went down my Father's leg. (Sorry I shouldn't be so rude).



Back to my picture, I spotted these STUMPS sticking only inches out of the ground when I entered a field for some photography. What are they, why are they there? I was STUMPED but thought the plain colours and textures looked good.



The word STUMPY seems a big part of my life. Enjoy.