I Can't Tweet (Poem)

I tried to send a tweet today, but found my beak was full

I had two choices what to do, my pals will think I’m dull

Spit the seeds to the ground, and have a very loud tweet

But pigeons are all waiting there, they might think I’m sweet



I could just wait and chew my seed, enjoying all the taste

My pals won’t mind, their beaks are full, so really there’s no haste

I twist it round from back to front, I’ve enjoying every bite

Oh, blow I should have tweeted now, I’ve grabbed another mite.



Now stop this eating, do your tweet, oh, there’s another thing

I’ve taken so long to enjoy my seeds, I’ve forgotten everything

What was my tweet I needed to send, my memories have all gone

I better have another seed, then joining the birdie throng.



