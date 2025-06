Spoon Competition (Quiz)

Here is a quiz for you so which spoon is which?



One has been taken out of my kitchen cabinet draw, and I use it to eat my favourite strawberry yogurt.



The other is a bright cut basting spoon made in London in 1801 by silversmith William Eley. Another accidental finger twitch whilst watching an auction on the internet. It's very strange how I have these finger twitches as it doesn't happen any other time if I'm spending money (cough). I wonder if I'm really suffering from spoonerisms again,



I know it's hard, but which spoon is which?



Enjoy