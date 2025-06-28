Starlings Defeated (Story)

After years of trying to defeat the flocks of starlings destroying my bird feeders, I think I might have beaten them with a big smile on my face.



In the background you can just make out a door from my lounge into the porch. For years I have had to burst through the door and growl at the starlings, although I'm sure that lately they have been laughing at me and sticking their tongues out at me with just a pane of glass between us.



Well now I have purchased these 2 wide feeders (26cm in diameter), and regardless of how much they try they can't reach inside and pinch the feed. Lady Magpie is now standing watching them struggle with my tongue sticking out at them, they are slowly giving up.



Keep smiling, I am.