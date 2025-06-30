I'm going to melt (Super moan)

As an overweight oldie, I am struggling with this heatwave, the second one this month. Here is a capture of my indoor/outdoor thermometer that I have set up in my lounge. If you look at the top 2 numbers it shows, on the left a temperature of 30.2 Degrees C, that's outside in the SHADE. Top right is the temperature of 27.4 Degrees; that's inside my bungalow lounge this afternoon.



It's a good job I'm not made of chocolate or I would be a very large brown pool on the floor. Can somebody switch that bright lamp in the sky off please.



I'm trying to keep smiling.