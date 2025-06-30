Previous
I'm going to melt (Super moan) by ladymagpie
I'm going to melt (Super moan)

As an overweight oldie, I am struggling with this heatwave, the second one this month. Here is a capture of my indoor/outdoor thermometer that I have set up in my lounge. If you look at the top 2 numbers it shows, on the left a temperature of 30.2 Degrees C, that's outside in the SHADE. Top right is the temperature of 27.4 Degrees; that's inside my bungalow lounge this afternoon.

It's a good job I'm not made of chocolate or I would be a very large brown pool on the floor. Can somebody switch that bright lamp in the sky off please.

I'm trying to keep smiling.
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Hot we really are not used to this heat. Try to stay cool.
June 30th, 2025  
