Finger Twitching Again (Story)

Some of you may already know that I like my Doulton Lambeth pottery (1850 to 1920), well my finger twitched at an auction for one of my favourite items, Christening Mugs. This is my 15th different mug finds, and allows me to do another favourite hobby of searching ancestry.



The child’s full name was Reuben Joseph Jacobs, who was born on the 19th February 1902 in Pancras, London. His father and Mother were Reuben and Alice, he being a fruit salesman and in 1911 they lived in Wellington Street, The Strand, London. They must have been quite well off as they had 2 servants living with them at the time.



Now for a sad bit of information, during the hight of WW1 in April 2015 young Reuban was unwell and taken into the Western Hospital, Fulham where he died at the age of just 13 from meningitis. I wonder where this christening mug has been for the past 110 years. He did have a younger brother Harold Corrin Jacobs born in 1904 and he lived until 1991.



Enjoy the history of a simple mug.