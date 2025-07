Mobile Home Available

I was going to advertise this mobile home that I found available in my front garden. One owner from new and ready to move in:



Well, if you were a snail of course and prepared to live a very slow life. I love how these shells are made and the art form they are in. I often say, "How much is a Snail Worth", that's because my football club is on the outskirts of the town Nailsworth.



Keep smiling.