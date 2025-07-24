Dead, but still useful. (A thought)

This tree, that I pass every time I drive into my village, died many years ago, but it still being useful to other things. It's keeping ivy and other plants growing upright whilst creatures and birds use it all the time, well done old dead tree.



Perhaps when I pass on, I am getting old you know, I could be useful to. My ashes could be used for Lady Magpie Egg Timers, do people use them today? Maybe photographs of me can be circulated around schools to stop children from eating too much of the wrong things, "You might end up looking like this", shouts the teachers.



I'm sure I will be remembered for something or other. Keep smiling.

